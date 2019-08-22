Speech to Text for Thursday night football players

its my favorite time of the year high school football is back in north alabama. tonight several games happening across the mat, we'll start with the oldest rivalry in this part of the state huntsville vs decatur at milton frank stadium.. panthers went 3-7 last year, no playoff berth, decatur losing a big senior class heading into 2019.. -first drive for huntsivlle, ,hayes hedden hands it off to carlos corbin, who charges up field, but the rock is knocked loose, huntsville ends up recovering, the tight end jackson west lands on it, first down its corbin again, he's not letting the ball go this time. touchdown huntsville 7-0 in the first. offense aint the only thing looking good, aiden hales, takes down keandra williams same drive, decatur quarterback turner stepp, stepping out the pocket, in a scramble, finds williams who look, getse those feet in bounds. but the night was all about this guy... carlos corbin, remember this name for the panters. td. 21-0... it was huntsville's night, final 45-14. -heading out to e-d redding stadium the home of the brooks lions who are hosting lauderdale county in their first game of the season. -brooks's first drive, number six carson daniel tosses it up to number nine logan turbyfill who catches it in the endzone, lions up 7-0. -lauderdale county first possession of the game, tigers quarterback slate brown hands it off to daniel romine who will take it over the line for a touchdown! the tigers go for two but it's no good, score 7-6. -lions ball, third drive of the game, number four kobe warden catches a pass from carson daniel and runs it in for another brooks touchdown! score now 14-7. -now lauderdale county with the ball, and number 16 steven wisdom takes this one to the yard after a throw from slate brown! the tigers convert the two points and the score is tied 14-14. so four drives four touchdowns in the first quarter. brooks ends up winning big.. final 69-38. -at muscle shoals. taking on deshler at j-f moore stadium -we got a big trojan lead 21-3 over the tigers. -nebraska commit logan smothers in the pocket, hands it off to williams berry who runs it into the endzone, the trojans push ahead more, score 28-3. -deshler with the ball now, william pilgram hands it off to bryan hogan and is taking down hard by three muscle shoals players which forces a punt and puts the ball in the trojans hands. -muscle shoals ball, qb logan smothers struggling to find an open man, runs out of the pocket, still looking, finally sees number 35 michael mcintosh who does get his feet in, but there was a flag on the play and the trojans get pushed back -so muscle shoals sets back up and tries again, smothers looks down field and chucks it deep to an open nicolas griffith and it's another trojans touchdown! final 42-3 trojans on top. -tanner band home team - west limestone crowd at tanner - the name of the game tonight is defense. west limestone qb christian adams hands off to thorne slanton who was taken down michael guster for a saftey - tanner qb malik atkins passes to elinneaus orr who was taken down by shane james - tanner ball, atkins fumbles a handoff to michael guster who recovered the fumble before being taken down by hayden porter - its adams again tryin to get something going tackled by micheal guster - adams hands dakota jefferson and is taken down by nick gibson wildcats will find a way to