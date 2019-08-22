Speech to Text for Madison County Schools Career Tech Center receives HVAC units

library. madison county students will now be able to learn a little bit about air conditioning units... this morning southern comfort h-vac services donated two h-vac units to the career tech center. the total cost of the units and parts is about ten thousand dollars. students will learn how to disassemble and fix air conditioning units. representatives from southern comfort h-vac services told the students there's a shortage of electricians right now... and students could get a job immediately out of college working with air conditioning. austin latham/ sparkman high school senior "it's the best feeling in the world being able to know at the end of the day, you'll be okay. even if you don't go to college, somebody will hire you because you have that knowledge." melissa robertson/ career technical administrator "they are only going to get better and have more to put on an application after being in this program." administrators say the population in huntsville is continually growing, so there's a need for a/c workers... and it's important for students to have this skill- set.