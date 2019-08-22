Speech to Text for Child Abuse Case Heading To Grand Jury

new at 5..the case against a stay-at-home huntsville mom accused of starving her kids is now headed to a grand jury. investigators said ashley catron's 3 and 4 year old sons only weighed 13 and 15 pounds. the 3 year old boy died from what preliminary autopsy results show was starvation. her husband fredrick frink is also facing aggravated child abuse charges. police said he worked at the tennessee valley authority and only had arrived home from work a few hours before police were called. waay 31's sydney martin was in the courtroom and people on the case told us it's not like any case they've seen before tim douthit, madison county assistant district attorney "i do a fair amount of these cases. i prosecute a lot of child cases a lot of dead babies. the stuff i have scene on this particular case is haunting both as a person and as a father. i don't know how you can look at that and not know what's going on and do something." madison county assistant district attorney tim douthit said ashley catron and her husband fredrick frink weren't feeding their 3 and 4 year old sons or keeping a clean house for the boys. tim douthit, madison county assistant district attorney"they were both in cribs that had feces and blood and urine all about them." a huntsville police investigator testified the house smelled like urine and empty popeyes and donut boxes were found inside the couple's master bedroom. investigators said catron and frink told them they didn't believe in doctors and were giving their kids pediasure to quote "revive" them. tim douthit, madison county assistant district attorney "pedialyte,pedias ure is not a supplement to feeding your children. a 3 and 4 yr old you don't need special food. it doesn't need to be formula or a bottle. you could have literally thrown the rest of the grilled cheese sandwich you wanted to have for dinner in there and they would have eaten it." investigators said neighbors told them they sometimes saw catron outside smoking..but never saw the two young boys. something douthit told us is common in child abuse cases. "it's actually not uncommon in cases like this where a child has been starved or maltreated for neighbors not to know that they had kids.at some point the child is so malnourished that they can't play an the parent's get worried someone will see this skin and bones mummy in the yard and call police.' syd "huntsville police said the 4 year old boy who was fighting for his life when taken to the hospital has gained 10 pounds in the last month, but can't walk. he was released from the hospital last week and placed in foster care according to investigators. in huntsville sm waay 31 news."