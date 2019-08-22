Speech to Text for Gas Tax Money Will Go To Bridge Improvements

project will start next year and will last for several months. new at 6-- the city of rainsville designated its gas tax revenue towards fixing this bridge you see on your screen. boozer bridge is on county road 584, also known as boozer road. neighbors told waay31s sierra phillips this fix has been a long time coming. let me take a step out of your way and zoom in so i can show you exactly why the city of rainsville is using their gas tax revenue to fix this bridge. you can see the broken railing and the missing foundation. just about everyone i talked to described driving on this bridge with the same word: scary. jones- "that old bridge is shaky its been needing replaced for years." norman jones shares the same opinion about boozer bridge as everyone else i talked with on thursday. including, mayor rodger lingerfelt. lingerfelt- "its like going back 60 years." neighbors say the bridge has been here for decades and this isn't the first time the city has said they'll fix it. most recently, bids went out last month but the mayor says the estimates came back too high. city engineers have come up with a new, cheaper plan that will go out for bid next wednesday. even before that, the city promised a bridge fix in 2012, but money dried up. jones- "that old bridge has been ready to replace for years." this time the mayor says it's different, because they'll have the gas tax to back them. lingerfelt- "that's what we're going to put towards that bridge." the city estimates it'll cost somewhere between 300 and 350 thousand dollars to fix the bridge. they'll take out a loan with a bank first, and use the revenue from the gas tax to pay that off over the next 5 years. the mayor says we don't know for sure how much revenue the city will get from the gas tax, but they do know that revenue stream will be focused on paying for boozer bridge. lingerfelt- "its the worse bridge we have in town." the mayor says the old bridge is historic, so they'll try to preserve it. the plan is to straighten the road and build a new bridge next to the old one. in rainsville, sierra phillips, waay31 news.