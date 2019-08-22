Speech to Text for Message To Community After Indictment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

reform and the economy! the limestone county sheriff's office has a message for the community after the man in charge was arrested. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from the sheriff's office with what they're now telling the community. scottie? the sheriff's office wants to ensure the public that the sheriff's arrest will not hinder them from doing their jobs. they say they will still serve and protect the citizens of limestone county the same way they've always done. the sheriff's office was a little shaken up when their boss, mike blakely, was indicted by the alabama attorney general's office on thirteen counts of theft and ethics charges. but they're not letting it affect their daily duties. they say for thirty-seven years, sheriff blakely and the limestone county sheriff's office have provided the most professional and personable service possible. some of their duties were mentioned in today's new conference, like changing a tire in the rain, to rescuing tornado victims, to protecting folks from violent aggressors. they say they understand they have people who rely on them, and they will stay true to their mission, no matter what. they want to remind folks that this indictment will not change the way they do things. "we will continue to proudly serve the great people of limestone county with the same level of professionalism and vigor as always. sheriff blakely has also asked me to ensure the people of the county that he will continue his "open-door" policy and that he will remain available for anyone who wants to come talk to him about anything." sheriff blakely was at work today and plans to be at work tomorrow. his legal team told me he has no plans to resign because of this. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news