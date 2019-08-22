Speech to Text for Waiting For Court Documents After Indictment

we're bringing you team coverage from limestone county tonight. we start with waay 31 investigative reporter breken terry -- who's still waiting for the court documents to be made public! we do know what blakley is accused of doing and the charges he was indicted on only because the attorney general's office sent us a news release , but when it comes to the actual indictment, that's been difficult to get our hands on here in limestone county. we know blakely is facing theft and ethics charges. four of the counts have to do with him taking 11,000 from his campaign fund. 6 counts deal with him illegally taking money from the county he's served since 1983. the other counts center around a wire transfer and accuse him of using his office to get interest free loans. i went to the limestone county circuit clerks office to get the actual indictment to see what else we could learn from the documents and they told me they didn't have it yet from the jail... normally when someone is arrested their court documents are immediately filed. they told me blakley's indictment might be in tomorrow. interestingly enough, as the sheriff was turning himself in today the sheriff's website and jail roster stopped working... months ago the waay31 i-team heard rumblings of possible misconduct on blakley's part, because of that we filed three open records requests with blakely and the sheriff's office to obtain financial documents. those requests were never fulfilled. we did reach out to the attorney general's office to see if they would offer blakely a plea deal. they said no comment.