Speech to Text for Priceville Partnership Helps Launch Calhoun Course

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new life this week. in tonight's skilled to work, waay 31's will robinson-smith shows us the new purpose for an old trucking building and how it's helping young people find their purpose. "if i'm talking about 87-octane as compared to 92, does anybody know what the difference is?" it's not only the first week of school for calhoun students, but it's also the first year for the school's automotive technician program. and while many of its students are fresh out of high school, that's not everyone's story. 22-year-old sophie sapp spent the last three and a half years at the university of alabama huntsville. i jumped from like nursing to computer science and psychology for my last semester before i...i just kind of took a semester off because none of it was really what i wanted to do. she said when she applied for an entry-level job at firestone tires, something just clicked. it got me veered towards mechanic and auto technician kind of stuff because i realized that was really the only one out of all of them that i was applying to that i was really excited about the possibility of getting that job. so she became part of the first wave of students to enter calhoun's new auto tech program. instructor lewis nall says it might be in its infancy, but there are big things coming in the near future. one of the great things about this program is it's going to be one of the most cutting edge programs in this area. we're going to have all of the snap-on c3 certifications, we've spent about a million and a half on just trainers on just trainers and equipment for these students. by about this time next year, or at the latest, early 2021, the students in the auto tech class will move here, to this building that's under construction at the decatur campus. however, that doesn't mean that calhoun's partnership with this building here in priceville is going to end anytime soon. priceville councilman joe lubisco says this 22,000 square- foot former trucking building sat dormant for about eight years before a deal was struck between the town and calhoun. from what i understand, calhoun is looking to get some other grant money to have other types of workforce development on the other part of the building. ...and also, i hope to see this develop to where we have night classes here and some dual-enrollment classes here and in the decatur campus. as for sapp, she says she's both excited and scared to make the jump into this new career path. there were times yesterday and today where he would describe stuff that we're going to be doing later in the program and i would be like, that sounds so cool...theoretica lly. but when i imagine myself doing that, it's terrifying. but like a good kind of terrifying. it's a new beginning for her, the school and the building. reporting in priceville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. to learn more about calhoun's new auto tech program, head over to our website, waaytv.com click on this story under the "skilled to work" tab.