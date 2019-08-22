Speech to Text for Community "Disappointed" By Sheriff's Arrest

time. people we talked to were shocked to hear about blakely's arrest. he's served for nearly 4 decades -- and won 57-percent of the vote in the last election! our team coverage picks back up with waay31's breken terry. she joins us live in the heart of athens with how people are feeling about the states longest serving sheriff being arrested, breken? many people told me they are just shocked and don't believe the charges against mike blakely, others told me they think the attorney general has better things to worry about than blakely. but some told me they are just disappointed. voters have elected him sheriff 10 times and he usually ran unopposed as a democrat. wendy yarbrough told me the news of blakley being indicted by the attorney generals office for theft and ethics charges just has her disappointed, because the sheriff's and law enforcement are supposed to uphold the law.. not break it. the fact that he has been the sheriff for so long in limestone county and admired by so many people and our youth look up to people like him to set an example so it's just disappointing blakely will remain in office. just because he's charged, he cannot be forced to resign. many people told me this county is better off because of blakley. live in athens bt waay31.