Sheriff Indicted On Theft And Ethic CHarges

sheriff blakely was indicted on 13 counts of theft and ethics charges. he turned himself in at his own jail this morning -- and now he's back on the job. good evening, i'm najahe sherman i'm dan shaffer we have team coverage for you tonight. we start with waay 31's scottie kay -- who's lerning what the sheriff's legal team plans to do. scottie? sheriff mike blakely is being represented by huntsville attorneys mark mcdaniel, robert tuten, and marcus helstowski. blakely's legal team says they are looking forward to trying this case in front of a jury of twelve limestone county citizens. they will be entering a plea of not guilty and fighting the charges listed in the indictment issued by the alabama attorney general's office. their next step will be filing motions. they tell me one of those motions will be to declare the alabama ethics act unconstitutiona l. attorney mark mcdaniel says he's known mike blakely for forty years and is honored to represent him. as for the sheriff's office, they realize an indictment does