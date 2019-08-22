Speech to Text for 08/22 Evening Weather

martin built the satellite. a very active pattern continues to close out the work week, with all eyes on the forecast for friday night football. as we go through the afternoon on friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage through the evening. these thunderstorms could cause lightning delays at some games in the tennessee valley tomorrow evening. some data sources are indicating that the bulk of these showers and storms move through the valley during the afternoon, leaving behind just a few passing showers during game time friday night. however, there are still many details that need to be fine tuned before tomorrow. be prepared for any potential lightning delays and know where