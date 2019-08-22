Speech to Text for New device to help Athens students become engaged

winter-blend gasoline that's cheaper to produce. new information this evening -- you are looking at a new device teachers in athens are using this year to help students become more engaged in the classroom. waay 31's ashley carter visited a classroom today to see how it works...and why teachers are falling in love with it. look live: "every classroom here at athens intermediate school comes equipped with this device called a q- ball...it has a microphone inside of it making learning not only more fun for the students... but the teachers as well." pkg laura dougherty, teacher: "they're excited because they get to throw the ball back and forth, and then they get to answer and it's like being on stage with a microphone." laura dougherty teachers 5th grade at athens intermediate school. she's only been using the q-ball for a couple of weeks...but says it's already made a big difference in her classroom. laura dougherty, teacher "it keeps the classroom chatter really quiet because they want to hear what somebodies saying and the flip side of that when they're talking in the microphone they want others to hear them." the microphone inside has speakers attached all around the classrooms so students can hear no matter where they're sitting in the classroom...or how quietly somebody is speaking. the q-ball also comes with a camera that's attached to the ceiling so administrators can see what's happening in every classroom. lorian charles, assistant principal: "it helps for safety, and also professional development because the teachers can record their own lessons, go back and look at what they're doing and go back and look at determine where they can improve." and now that teachers have their hands on it...they can't imagine teaching without it. laura dougherty, teacher: "i actually went to my administrators after the first day using it and said it is amazing, and i never want to teach without it and if you try to take it from me i will fight you for it." in athens...ashley carter...waay 31 news. athens renaissance school started using the devices last year