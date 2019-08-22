Speech to Text for Huntsville City Council to discuss E-Scooters

tonight, the city council will discuss bringing e-scooters to downtown huntsville. waay 31's shosh bedrosian has more on what will be talked about in the meeting. the council is planning to discuss a proposed ordinance allowing scooters to be rented in downtown. the will discuss rider conduct and safety which includes a top speed of 20mph on pavement. the ordinance also outlines a map of where scooters will be allowed in the city and what the limits are. tonight the council will only discuss the ordinance, and will likely vote on it at their next meeting . chad emerson, president of dt hsv, "the scooters will bring another form of transportation that will allow them to go downtown and other parts of the city center in an efficient way and relieves the need to drive everywhere, maybe the walk is a little too far" in july, governor ivey signed a law that now officially allows e-scooters in alabama cities. in huntsville, sb waay 31