Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely arrested on 13 theft and ethics charges

a long-time local sheriff is still on the job -- hours after this mugshot was taken! a grand jury indicted limestone county sheriff mike blakely on thirteen charges this morning. he turned himself in - but not long after - he walked right back out of jail when he made his 49-thousand dollar bond. now just hours after his arrest - he's got his badge back on - and is back to work. thanks for joining us this afternoon. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. we learned the alabama attorney general's office initiated the case.. we're bringing you team coverage of everything surrounding sheriff's blakely's arrest. waay 31's breken terry is in limestone county -- talking to people who voted for blakely, the longest-serving sheriff in the state! but we start with waay 31's scottie kay. she joins us live from the sheriff's office with what she's learned on the investigation so far. scottie? any other day, this is where sheriff blakely would sit comfortably behind his desk. but today, he was booked into his own jail. according to the alabama attorney general's office, the thirteen charges blakely faces cover a range of conduct over several years. the thirteen counts are all theft and ethics charges. the attorney general's office claims blakely stole a total of about 11-thousand dollars from his campaign account on four separate occasions. they say five more counts stem from illegally taking money from limestone county funds, including the sheriff's law enforcement fund. another count has to do with soliciting a one-thousand- dollar wire transfer from a subordinate, other than in the ordinary course of business. the last two counts charge blakely with using his official position or office to obtain interest-free loans, by taking money from a safe that stored limestone county inmates' personal funds. this was all news to the limestone county sheriff's office today, and many employees are still processing what happened to their boss. stephen young, limestone county sheriff's office "we, at the limestone county sheriff's office, are like family. we argue amongst ourselves and we aren't perfect. we laugh together and we cry together. we're human, like all of you. this affects us all, but we remain united in our mission to serve the great people of this county with our very best. and we will continue to do so come hell or high water." blakely bonded out on a 49- thousand bond and was back at work today. reporting live in limestone county, sk, waay 31 news the liemstone county sheriff's office released a statement -- coming to the long-time sheriff's defense. the sheriff's office said quote "we want to ensure that the people of limestone county know that the service the sheriff's office provides them will not be affected by today's events. sheriff blakely and the limestone county sheriff's office have provided the most professional and personable service possible for the citizens of limestone county over the last 37 years." here's a breakdown of the charges sheriff blakely is facing... like scottie said -- there are 13 charges in total -- covering a range of alleged misconduct over multiple years. the first 4 counts are seperate theft charges from his campaign account. charges 5 through 10 are theft or ethics charges. sheriff blakely is accused of illegally taking money from the county... the 11th charge is over a wire transfer from a subordinate that wasn't related to sheriff's office business. the final 2 charges accuse blakely of using his office to get interest-free loans... one in the form of a 50-thousand dollar cashier's check - the other - taking money from a safe used to store county inmate's personal funds. by the numbers -- sheriff blakely is accused of illegally acquiring more than 84-thousand dollars ... and it's possible that number is even higher! you can see the full breakdown right here. the individual offenses he's accused of ranges from one-thousand dollars to 50- thousand dollars! the total could rise because no numbers were given for the 6 theft and ethics charges he faces -- or for the money he's accused of taking from the county inmates' personal funds. with alabama's longest serving sheriff now finding himself on the other side of the law... waay31's breken terry took to the streets to find out how people feel about the arrest, breken? there is a reason why blakely is serving his 10th term as sheriff in limestone county and it's because people love him, he was re-elected in 2018 by a landslide. i'm here in the heart of athens and limestone county, dozens of people have asked me what did blakely do and saying they believe he's innocent. tim patrick is one of sheriff mike blakely's supporters. he told me when he got the news he was shocked. he said what makes blakely so likeable is the fact that he comes to dozens of community events and knows people personally. but now the beloved sheriff is accused of taking money from his own campaign, and even the county he serves. despite the 13 indictments from the attorney general's office, patrick still supports blakely and has a message to the sheriff and his wife. first of all for miss debbie we have you in our prayers. shes a strong and respected lady in this community. as far as mike goes you have the respect of the community and as they say all things will pass and this too will pass. some people in the community didn't want to go on camera with their opinions out of fears of retaliation but said they saw this coming. we know blakely and his attorneys plan on fighting the charges in court. live in athens bt waaay31. for close to 4 decades -- sheriff blakely has been a household name in limestone county. he's been the sheriff for 37- years and was elected to a record 10th term in 2018! year 38 was slated to begin in may 20-20. blakely is also one of the few democratic local office- holders in alabama. he started the limestone county sheriff's rodeo - which has been around as long as he's been in office. but those years have also come with controversy. he's been in the spotlight over jail food issues - accusations of ethics violations - and he currently faces a sexual discrimination lawsuit. blakely previously announced he would retire after his current term. for all our coverage on this developing story as it unfolds ... head to waay tv dot com. you can find all our stories right under our news tab -- or you can check out the biggest stories happening in the