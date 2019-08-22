Speech to Text for DaikyoNishikawa auto supplier breaks ground in Huntsville

information. this afternoon.. a japanese company broke ground on it's first u-s facility that will be located on the mazda-toyota site. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the groundbreaking after learning what the latest supplier will do for the plant. dan, najahe- d-n-u-s is creating 3 hundred and 80 jobs in the u-s. they'll focus on making plastic automotive parts for vehicles. the new supplier's facility will be located on the mazda toyota manufacturing u-s-a site. the supplier told us it already works with mazda in japan and now the new facility here will make it convenient for parts to be brought to the mazda toyota venture plant that will be located next door. the supplier told us it plans on hiring people who live right here in north alabama. the supplier said it plans to open in 2021 when production starts at the mazda toyota manufacturing plant. live