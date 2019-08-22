Speech to Text for Sequel Passed Inspections

a madison juvenile detention center has been given more time to move 51 teens at their facility to new locations. sequel t-s-i began moving the teens on wednesday and the city acknowledged the company needs more time to relocate all of the boys. this comes after the city of madison revoked their business license and gave them just seven days to close. waay 31's rodneya ross is live at three springs now with what we know about the relocation process. good morning pat and marie...not only do we now know the city is giving sequel t-s-i more time to relocate all of the teens -- we're also learning that the company actually passed several inspections this year alone before three teens escaped last month. madison city council voted to revoke sequel t-s-i's business license after those teens escaped leaving many wondering if the detention center was properly inspected by the state. waay 31 looked into it and we learned both the alabama department of human resources and the alabama department of youth services inspected sequel this year -- and each inspection received a passing grade. in fact -- the only violation sequel received was for bad mattresses -- which the company replaced after the inspection. but people are still wondering how the teens managed to escape. we talked to madison city police chief david jernigan who told us the teens took advantage of an area without a camera and hopped a fence that did not have barbed wire and then got on the roof. walk over on this side of the roof, jump down into an unsecured area and then escape. chief jernigan told us he went to the facility and inspected the fence himself. he said sequel added barbed wire to the fence before his visit. those teens that escaped were found the same day they ran away. reporting live in madison, rr,