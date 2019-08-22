Speech to Text for Overturned 18 Wheeler

we begin with breaking news..... this morning crews are working to remove an overturned 18-wheeler near i- 565 and zierdt road. waay 31's casey albritton is live near the scene what we know right now. casey? i'm standing right in front of the overturned vehicle... where crews have been lining the 18 wheeler since about 4 am... they brought in tow trucks about an hour and a half ago... madison police tell us the 18 wheeler ran into a disabled car on the side of i-565... and then ran off the road into some grass near zierdt road. take a look at this... this is the car that the 18 wheeler hit... it is completely crushed. police say there were no injuries... and no hazardous chemicals inside the 18 wheeler. now crews are working to clear the area.... police say traffic is not being impacted on i-565 and they are still investigating what caused the accident... they also say crews will be moving the 18 wheeler down zierdt road in a few hours so if you are heading that way, there could be some traffic backups.