Speech to Text for Rainbow Cafe interview

it's monday ... and usually take your phone calls for our law call segment. but this week your phone calls for our law call segment. but this week ... attorney tommy siniard is donating this time to talk about a wonderful cause ... the beauiful rainbow cafe. it's a restaurant in the gadsden city library that is run by special needs students of gadsden city schools. joining me now is beautiful rainbow cafe ... chip rowan. -- talk about the program ... and how this is positively impacting lives? -- what happens to these young adults with special needs after they graduate from high school? so this really make adults with special needs after they graduate from high school? so this really make them feel value and worth? -- you're hoping to start this program in other school districts? how can districts go about getting this started?