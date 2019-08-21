Speech to Text for LawCall: Mass Transit Injuries

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

can send at any time to lawcall@waaytv.com. getting us started is will league from siniard, timberlake & league. good to have you here. >> will league: how are you tonight? >> sharon doviet: doing well. mass transportation injuries. we're talking about things like school buses, buses, that kind of thing. they owe you something. they're hired and paid to carry you around. >> will league: they have the highest duty to their passengers. and kids are going to school, we've had -- i don't know if you remember a few years ago the lee high school bus case, i handled a lot of those, and the driver in that case, it was not solely his fault. you owe a duty to the passengers on your bus. the other driver caused the collision and the bus driver did not have seatbelt, didn't follow the policy and procedures, where if he had the seatbelt on the bus we argued would not have gone over the railing. so in that case the bus driver was negligent in addition to the other driver. the bus wreck from huntsville to tunica, i'm handling a lot of those cases. in that case we're claiming the driver had excess speed, failed to heed warnings. if you're driving a bus, other folks are relying on you to make proper decisions. if there's a hazard warning or weather warning that you ignore and go in the face of a known danger, that could be negligent but intentional or wanton conduct. in that case, you know, we're making that claim. the casino where the bus company was taking folks, the casino participated in hiring this bus company and so they failed to do their due diligence to determine whether the bus company was safe, all the regulations were abided by and things of that nature. so. when you look at a mass transportation, you know, you're putting your life in the hands of a paid driver and that comes with a high responsibility under alabama law, and under federal law. and so it can be -- you want to make sure you do your research and make sure you have a reputable company. things happen, but if they don't follow policies and procedures and go in the face of known risks, it's a tragedy that happened in that bus wreck from huntsville to tunica about six months ago -- well, longer than that, but it's tough stuff. you and your family are at risk on there and it's not like you and are are going someone. we are going somewhere and have matt with us, i'm fiddling with the radio and run a stop sign and we're just buddies, i'm not liable. but if you pay me and i'm negligent then i'm liable. if