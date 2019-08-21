News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Submit News
Apollo 50
Hometown Heroes
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Closings
Sports
High School Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Events
Our Apps
Newsletters
Contact Us
Bo Nix named AU starting QB
Bo Nix gets the QB1 job
Posted: Aug 21, 2019 9:29 PM
Updated: Aug 21, 2019 9:29 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake
Huntsville
Few Clouds
79°
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
78°
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
77°
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
76°
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
82°
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Decatur couple charged with homicide in boat crash death of Kelsey Starling
Huntsville police: 3rd suspect wanted in murder, drug robbery
High school football drill leads to Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation
New $60 million manufacturing facility, 200 jobs announced for Mazda Toyota plant in Huntsville
Friends remember Athens man after fatal crash
Video shows off-duty Tuscumbia police officer take gun out during heated exchange
Search for boater missing on Smith Lake to resume Monday
Morgan County fair in danger of not happening
Marshall County sheriff: 3 arrested in history-making drug case
More than 100,000 pounds of poultry recalled due to possible Listeria contamination
Community Events