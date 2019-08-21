Speech to Text for Huntsville rabbi gives prayer at Doug Jones update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

. a rabbi from huntsville was invited to deliver the prayer invocation at the chamber of commerce luncheon today rabbi eric berk from temple bah-nay shalom was invited by the huntsville madison county chamber of commerce and provided prayers in both hebrew and english. waay 31 spoke with rabbi berk about what this means for the jewish community. signals to the jewish community the willingness to embrace diversity in all of its aspects and that is a reassuring message to those of us in the minority communities" the chamber of commerce told waay 31 that doug jones specifically suggested for a rabbi to give the prayer invocation at the event.