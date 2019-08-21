Speech to Text for Senator Doug Jones confident Huntsville will play role in new space developments

in marshall county. new information! senator doug jones -- confident the rocket city will play a role in new space developments -- no matter where the space command ends up! "either way, huntsville is going to be involved. they're not going to take assets out of here with all that you do here and move those somewhere else." this comes after vice president mike pence announced the headquarters location for space command will be selected next week! huntsville is one of six finalists! waay31's steven dilsizian shares what else the senator had to say about what would be the newest branch of the military. im outside the gates of redstone arsenal. it could potentially be home to the space command headquarters starting august 29th! senator jones says he's constantly advocating for huntsville to get the spot -- but right now he doesn't know which location will be selected. take pkg: take sot: doug jones - alabama senator "two different things that are in play here, you've got space force, which is going to be alot of the training, and space command. those are probably not going to be in the same location" alabama senator doug jones is hopeful huntsville will be selected as the headquarters to either the united states space command or space force. the space command is part of the air force for now. it was disbanded in 2002, but lawmakers are bringing it back. the space force would be the 6th branch of the military, defending the countries interests, and technology in space. jones says it still needs congressional funding but voting should come soon. take sot: doug jones - alabama senator "we should be voting on that in september" in just over one week, huntsville will find out whether or not they will be home to space command. jones says the rocket city has all the right tools for it and calls it a "no-brainer." right now the senator says he does not plan on being in huntsville when the decision is made. either way -- he he remains confident huntsville will play a role in the space force. take sot: doug jones - alabama senator "i think huntsville is going to be in the running for whatever we do space wise, and hopefully, one of those two will be here.... one of those two will be here. thats the way i see it." in hsv -- sd. according to defense news, redstone arsenal lieutenant general james dickinson is nominated for deputy commander of the space command. it's unclear if he plans to take the position - but this could be just one example of huntsville getting involved. as for the space command h-q -- 4 of the other locations are in colorado. 1 is in california. survey crews visited each site. they were in