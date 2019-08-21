Speech to Text for North Alabama Boys and Girls Club gifted with donation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is a foundational value. today - the boys and girls club of north alabama received a donation to help expand their programs. the better business bureau presented the club with a check for 12,385 dollars that will be used to expand their character and citizenship programs. the president of the boys and girls club says he was surprised and excited when he heard the b-b-b chose them to receive the funds. patrick wynn, president of boys & girls club north alabama "being in charge of a non-profit, you know funds like this are always a blessing for us so we're excited to be able to add to what we already have in place for our character programs." the bureau says they chose the boys and girls club to give the money to because they both shared similar missions of wanting to help children become better people.