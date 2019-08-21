Speech to Text for Teens Will Be Moved Out By Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

waay 31's been terry has been covering this story from all angles. we wanted to know why the facility is getting an extra 2 days before it has to close its doors... that's even though its business licenese was revoked! the madison city council voted to take it back last wednesday -- and gave a deadline of 7 days. waay 31's ashley carter joins us live at city hall. she talked to the mayor about the facility's move-out plans. mayor paul finley told me he was aware all the teen boys would not be moved out by today even though their business license is now revoked... he says since sequel... and the state department of youth services are cooperating with the city ...the city is going to allow them to continue to operate until all the teens are relocated. they said they will check back early next week to make sure they have followed the city's orders. a person who claimed to be a sequel employee did not want to go on camera but told us some employees are loosing their jobs. i've emailed and called sequel at least three times today to find out what will happen to the employees at the facility. i have not heard back anything just yet. reporting live in madison...ashley carter waay 31 news