Facility Given Passing Grade Before Escape

we begin with new information at 6! waay 31 learned the sequel - three springs - youth detention facility in madison recieved a passing grade from the alabama department of youth services just 1 day before 3 teens escaped! thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer. and i'm najahe sherman. now... governor ivey's office is working to find out how this happened. they told us they want to make sure it doesn't happen again... waay 31's kody fisher is live in madison... he joins us with the details on the type of inspection the facility passed ahead of the june escape! it was an annual licensing inspection done by the alabama department of youth services... that inspection covered everything from building safety codes to security... including cameras... control of contraband... and how the teens move throughout the facility... one week ago chief jernigan with the madison police gave detailed presentation to the madison city council about how the teens escaped... explaining they took advantage of an area that did not have a camera... the teens used a fence that did not have barbed wire at the top to get onto the roof... and then out of the facility... the department of youth services tells me sequel is responsible for all security at the facility... i have asked the department of youth services how the facility could have gotten a passing grade if the teens exploited a weak spot in security one day later... i'm waiting on a response... reporting live in madison... kody fisher... waay 31 news...