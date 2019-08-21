Speech to Text for Community Responds to Social Media Post

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the marshall county sheriff's office is investigating and adding extra patrols after an incident at douglas high school. it all started after a social media post showed pictures of blisters on a football player's hands. waay31s sierra phillips met with players and parents to find out what happened to cause those injuries. mitchell- "all the players support coach so that's all that really matters i think." right now a social media storm is surrounding douglas high school's football team. superintendent cindy wigley told waay31 in a statement quote due to rumor and talk the situation has gotten out of control. parents and players i reached out to wanted to meet with me to explain their side of the story. mitchell- "to think he would hurt us on purpose like that, its absurd, he would never do that." parents tell me at around 7:30 monday morning the team was told to do bear crawls as a punishment. mitchell- "it was not hot, at all, i mean less than 80 degrees." players say they were instructed to do the exercise on the asphalt, because not everyone had athletic shoes and clothes. mitchell- "he was like i'm not going to make you get wet right before school." standup- "this is where the football players told me they had to do that drill, they started here, had to go all the way down and back once." huck- "he wanted us to do a bear crawl, and that's normal pretty much." the players even showed me how the bear crawl exercise is done and said scratches can happen if you use the wrong form. they told me after monday's practice, 3 kids had minor injuries. mitchell- "some guys got hurt and coach told them they could finish on the grass." despite those injuries, players told me every kid showed up for afternoon practice. teal - "we are ready for this to be over with, so these kids can worry about school, can worry about football, can worry about going out there next friday night and having a good time playing football." superintendent wigley told waay31 the situation has threatened the safety of coaches, players and other parents at the school. since this exercise, parents tell me one parent came to the football field and confronted the coach. in douglas, sierra phillips, waay31 news. waay31 reached out to the parent who posted the pictures and