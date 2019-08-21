Speech to Text for Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Court Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new details tonight-- today we learned police are looking for a third suspect in a drug robbery that ended in murder. you're looking at video of darius johnson, one of the suspects already arrested in the case, headed into court today. the victim, rashuad greenwood, was murdered at beaumont place apartments off bob wallace avenue back in june. waay 31's sydney martin was in the court room for johnson preliminary hearing and learned more details about the murder. paul barnett, madison county assistant district attorney, "that robbery was based around buying drugs from the victim. when they went there they were never going to buy drugs from him. they were going to take any money and any drugs that they were able to find." madison county assistant district attorney paul barnett shared with waay 31that back in june darius johnson and tavius drake went to beaumont apartments to rob a man. police said johnson entered the victim's apartment with a mask on, after drake was already inside negotiating a marijuana purchase. investigators on the stand testified drake admitted to them that johnson had a mask on during the robbery and he fired a rifle at rashaud greenwood. police said greenwood fired back at them, however, neither suspect was hit. greenwood was shot twice...police said the shot to his abdomen caused his death. now, police are looking for a woman they say was also involved in the robbery but they are name not releasing her name yet. barnett said investigators know she wasn't present for the shooting, but she still faces a capital murder charge for her involvement. paul barnett, madison county assistant district attorney, "we believe that she was in on this planned robbery. she knew what was happening and she knew they were going in there to the victim's home with a firearm." investigators said on the stand they have cell phone records that show she was in communication with the other two suspects just before and after the shooting. police said they also learned she was inside the victim's apartment earlier in the day and told the two other suspects what was inside. "the judge on the case sent it to the grand jury. if johnson is convicted of captial murder he faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty. in madison