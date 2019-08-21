Speech to Text for Muscle Shoals 'Miracle Field' will open in September

the city of muscle shoals is about to be home to the area's first adaptive field for people with special needs. it'll be open to people of all ages! "miracle field" is located in gattman park -- across from the splash pad. waay31s breken terry shows us what makes this field unique and what it took to get it built! look live: those with special needs can play baseball, kickball and dozens of other sports right here on this rubber turf field without the worry of getting hurt. ashley- for the city to spend money on that it just goes to show that they are listening to parents. as a mom -- tish ashley told waay31 it's important to see everyone included. ashley- we have so many amazing parks around the shoals area and this is just one way were saying hey were including everyone and giving everyone a space to play. muscle shoals mayor david bradford told us the new facility is a dream of his. bradford- we think it's going to be a great opportunity for a lot of kids to do some things they normally would be able to participate in and one of my goals was to make sure we have recreation for all ages and all abilities. the specialized field has a rubber turf and fencing to ensure safety. it's also wheelchair accessible. on top of that -- the city is partnering with non-profits that cater to kids with special needs to form rec-league teams. bradford- this gives us the ability for kids that are able to participate in recreation that normally would be sitting at home or feeling left out. in total -- miracle field cost around 500,000. of that -- the city paid $200,000. the rest came from donations and a community block grant from the governor's office. ashley told me she's glad to see her tax dollars go to something like miracle field. ashley- it shows the community pouring into this with donations it shows that this is something the community wants. look live tag: the scoreboard and bleachers will be installed next week. in muscle shoals bt waay31. miracle field will officially open september 10th with two games being played for the opening ceremonies.