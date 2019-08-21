Speech to Text for Sen. Jones talks to Huntsville students about college debt

new information. in the last hour - alabama a and m students voiced their concerns over college debt - to u-s senator doug jones waay31's steven dilsizian was at the roundtable with what both sides had to say? guys just inside the business building here at alabama a and m, students wanted to know what is being done in washington to relieve college debt and make it more affordable. senator doug jones says it's realistic that students will see changes in college debt issues as soon as the next election. he tells me work is being done to address the problem that jones says is worse in alabama than other states. students were concerned their debt will follow them for years to come. jones shared those concerns and says access to college loans and jobs are key. doug jones - alabama senator "college loan forgiveness, if you work in a particular location, you will help forgive those loans. i'd like to see some programs, apprenticeship type programs where people can actually help pay for college" jarvis davis - student at alabama a&m "it is... really sad that alot of us do go out and work in the work field but we can never pay off our student loans, we work our whole lives just to pay off the education we receive" jones says he wants colleges to be more upfront with students about costs and their financial options. sd waay 31 news.