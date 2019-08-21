Speech to Text for Another Mazda-Toyota supplier announced

and friday. business is booming in north alabama! today the governor's office announced the 5th supplier for the mazda- toyota plant! automotive parts company - vuteq - will add 200 jobs. it's a 60-million dollar investment that's set to start construction in october. the company will make plastic parts for the massive plant. within the last hour -- we got new details on another supplier. governor kay ivey will be in huntsville tomorrow for the ground-breaking of d- n-u-s. that facility is 110-million dollars and will bring 380 jobs to the area! but all this progress isn't without a few growing pains. waay 31's scottie kay joins us live from athens -- where she learned more about the changes people will see as yet another supplier moves in! this land behind me on west sanderfer road used to be jimmy gill park, but the city of athens says they've officially sold the land to toyota-boshoku, who gave them 300-thousand dollars to relocate it. the city is now looking to buy about 60 acres of land on hine street, just south of the former park site. it's known as the old woodland golf course. the city says they are in the final stages of purchasing that land from the property owner. only eight to ten acres will be dedicated to the new park. another fifty acres will be used for future industrial development. the city says the land has cleared all environmental tests and they will likely close on the property in the next thirty days. after purchasing the land, the city will work on a layout for the new park. that will likely happen in the next two or three months. the city says they plan to make the park bigger than before, but they are also welcoming input from the community. reporting live in athens, sk, waay 31 news we told you about the ground-breaking for daikyo nishikawa earlier. that will happen at 3 p-m tomorrow. also called "d-n-u-s" -- it's creating 380 jobs -- and will make plastic automotive parts on site at the mazda toyota manufacturing plant. governor kay ivey will be there -- as will waay 31. all this growth means more drivers on the road... and while drivers may be concerned about their commutes -- the city of huntsville says it has a plan in place to accomodate extra traffic. this is a look at the road projects near mazda-toyota. among them are a widening project for i-565 -- extending greenbrier parkway-- and building overpasses. for all the latest information on everything surrounding the mazda- toyota plant and its suppliers -- just search for it on our website -- waay tv dot com. you can also find our latest content right on our homepage and under the news tab.