Boaz police cracking down on drivers who speed in school zones

this school year, the boaz police department is cracking down on drivers who speed in school zones. waay31s sierra phillips found out police are using a speed tracking trailer to get drivers to slow down. dixon- "this morning an officer pulled someone over right here at the school." right now boaz police officers tell me they are keeping a close eye on those speeding through school zones. colbert- "the ones we are mainly concerned about are the ones that come through here that just don't have a care in the world and they're running 45, 50 miles an hour." at the beginning of the school year, the boaz police department placed a speed tracking trailer in school zones. iwent through the data the device collects and found on an average day only 4 percent of drivers are going the speed limit in school zones. the data shows, most drivers are going 10 to 15 miles over the 15 mph speed limit during school zone hours. that may not seem that fast, but police say it could make a difference. colbert- "if they run into one of them, even at 15 miles per hour it would be bad, but if you're going 15 or 20 over it would be a lot worse." out of 189 cars travelling through the high school during school zones times last wednesday, only 182 were actually going the speed limit. on top of speeding, boaz middle school teacher and coach nick dixon told me his main concern is distracted driving. dixon- "if you stood out there and you watched, half the people would have their phone in their hand as they come by, too." ll- "this speed trailer will rotate to all the boaz city schools, police say its to serve as a reminder to drivers to slow down. in boaz sierra phillips waay31 news." on an average school day boaz police say they issue about 3 speeding tickets.