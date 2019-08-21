Speech to Text for Sequel Closing Today

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

auto suppliers. and hirotech broke ground just yesterday-- they're bringing more than 100 new jobs to fayetteville. new information... this morning kids at a madison juvenile detention will be moved to different locations across the state. this comes one week after the madison city council decided not to renew sequel's business license... and gave them seven days to shut down. police say in the past year there have been three escapes from the facility... and today it's expected to close. waay31's casey albritton has been out there all morning.. she's live with what an update on the moving process. casey? i've been standing here in front of sequel all morning... and no buses have arrived to pick up the kids yet... an employee told me the teens are expected to move today, thursday and friday. but take a look, a uhaul got here about an hour ago. then 15 minutes later it moved behind the building. the department of youth services says they have been coming up with a plan since last thursday... and because they were giving a 7 day deadline, the program at sequel can't be moved... instead the teens are being relocated based off of their individual needs. so some will be moving to their own homes, group homes, and to other youth service campuses in the state. i did reach out to the department of youth services to get a little more detail on the relocation process.. i'll let you know as soon as i hear back. live in madison, casey albritton waay 31 news.