Sequel Closing Today

new information-- we now know where teens at a juvenile detention center in madison will be moved to. one week ago madison city council voted to not renew sequel's business license and gave them seven days to close. madison police say there have been three escapes from sequel over the past year... and residents urged the council to not renew their license. today has officially been seven days since the city council order... and the teens who live at sequel are now scheduled to move. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what where those kids will go. casey? today the day 51 teens are supposed to move from this building behind me... to different locations across the state. officials tell us some of the kids will be sent to group homes, while others will be moved to another campus. the department of youth services says because of the 7-day deadline to close, the program at sequel cannot be moved... and instead each teen must be individually relocated. the department of youth services says since last thursday they have been working closely with a service monitor, screening and placement staff, educational services and community services to decide where these teens should be placed. youth services says some of the kids were close to being done at sequel, so they will now go home. some were ready for a "step-down" program and they will go to group homes. and others will be moved to other campuses across the state. officials say one program is being moved from the d-y-s vacca campus to the mount meigs campus to make room for the kids leaving sequel. sequel released a statement saying their highest priority is ensuring the students receive the care they deserve... and they are working closely with the state to make the transition as smooth as possible. i'll be out here all morning to see when the teens will be moved out. live in madison, casey albritton, waay 31 news.