Sequel Closing Today

new details... we now know where kids at a juvenile detention center in madison will be transferred to. this comes one week after the madison city council revoked sequel's business license and gave them seven days to close. madison city residents urged the council to not renew the license because of security issues... and multiple escapes. we received a statement from the department of youth services explaining where those kids will be moved to... waay 31's casey albritton is live with what we know right now. casey? today the day 51 teens are scheduled to move from this building behind me... to different locations across the state. the department of youth services says because of the 7-day deadline to close, the program at sequel cannot be moved... and instead each teen must be individually relocated. officials say they have been working on the placements since last thursday... youth services says some of the kids were close to being done at sequel, so they will now go home. some were ready for a "step-down" program and they will go to group homes. and others will be moved to other campuses across the state. officials say one program is being moved from the d-y-s vacca campus to the mount meigs campus to make room for the kids leaving sequel. sequel released a statement saying they are working closely with the state to make the transition as smooth as possible given the 7-day-deadline. the department of youth services says they are placing the kids based off of their individual needs... the teens are scheduled to be moved today-- so i will be out here all morning keeping an eye on the relocation. live in madison, casey albritton, waay 31