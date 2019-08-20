Speech to Text for Morgan County Fair in jeopardy

new at ten -- the morgan county fair is in jeopardy of not happening at all next month. the "tennessee valley exposition" puts the fair on -- they told us they could not come to a rental agreement with the new owner of the fairgrounds. waay 31's kody fisher is live in decatur. he's finding out where the backup locations would be -- and how no fair would impact the community. kody... for decades people have been able to get their tickets to the fair from this booth... and then walk right on over to start having fun... but right now... these gates will remain locked for the fair this year... the tennessee valley exposition told me they're quickly trying to find a replacement location... pkg: nats: for at least 10 years dylan newton can remember going to the fair with his family... dylan newton/lives in decatur "doin' the rides at the fair and challenging each other of 'who's brave enough to conquer this ride.'" he lives just down the street from the fairgrounds which has operated there for 65 years... knowing this entrance will remain zip-tied shut this year... is disappointing... he says it's saddest for the children... dylan newton/lives in decatur "they may not get to experience the memories and stuff that i've had with family and friends like that." nats: ava michelle castillo and her friends tell me they were looking forward to walking over to the fair this year... nats: when i told them it might not happen at all... ava michelle castillo/wants to go to fair "it's pretty disappointing, just cause i can't really walk there and maybe it just won't happen." the tennessee valley exposition said the fair is scheduled for september 19-28 and they are trying to finalize a location in either trinity... faulkville... or hartselle... their biggest challenge is finding an area big enough to hold 37 rides... while also being flat and stable enough to make them safe... the property was sold at the beginning of the year to - jeff parker. he told me he extended an offer to the exposition to rent the land for the fair... but the two sides could not come to an agreement... nats: ava and her friends have a message for both sides... ava michelle castillo/wants to go to fair "keep the fair where it's at, so we can have fun." the tennessee valley exposition told me they aren't giving up hope on the fair this year... but if they don't the tennessee valley exposition told me they aren't giving up hope on the fair this year... but if they don't figure something out soon... they will shift their focus to the fair in 2020... reporting live in decatur... kody fisher... waay 31 news... the new owner of the land is trying to bring new business to the area