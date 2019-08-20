Clear
Friends remember Athens man after fatal crash

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 8:24 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 8:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

they believe it was drug-related. tonight - we're hearing from friends of an athens man killed in a car crash. mason gilliland died monday morning when his car ran off the road and hit a utility pole. his friends told us they can't say enough nice things about him. he had an impact on so many people's lives. "mason was always full of joy. i guess the best way to describe him would be 'the biggest heart ever.' he just lit up the room wherever he was." gilliland also coached and played baseball. the cause of the
