Speech to Text for Twickenham Fest starts in downtown Huntsville

the spring of next year. new at six! it's the 10th anniversary of the chamber music festival, twickenham fest! it brings well-known artists to huntsville for a free 6 day festival to celebrate chamber music. there will be something for all ages to enjoy. waay-31 got a chance to speak with one of the co-founders about what guests can expect this week. "you're 5 feet away from the musician and you're feeling them breathe and you're playing it with them and so it becomes your music too," events start this evening and go on through sunday... and they're all held at the russel erskine hotel on clinton avenue.