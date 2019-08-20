Speech to Text for Decatur Utilities still working to get traffic signals working

decatur utilities crews are still working on getting some traffic lights up and working after monday's storms. there's work being done at the intersection of danville and modaus roads - right in front of austin middle school. decatur police are at the intersection directing traffic since the traffic lights are not working. monday afternoon - a strong storm left over 6- thousand people without power. by this morning - power was back on - but two intersections are still without operational traffic lights. police told waay-31 lights at the intersections of danville road and modaus - and danville road and carridale won't be fixed until this evening. they told us there were no reports of accidents - but they're asking drivers to be cautious in the area.