Speech to Text for Scottsboro's Goose Pond Colony Resort is getting a makeover

2020. new information. the next phase of a million dollar renovation starts next week at goose pond colony resort in scottsboro the resort is owned by the city. it's getting a new parking lot with 150 boat and trailer parking spaces. the fishing tournament facilities and walking trails are getting upgrades. the boat ramp will also be expanded from 3 to 8 lanes. some of the money came from a state grant -- the rest will come from the city. the entire project is set to be done by the spring of next year.