Clear

Scottsboro's Goose Pond Colony Resort is getting a makeover

Scottsboro's Goose Pond Colony Resort is getting a makeover

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 8:18 PM
Updated: Aug 20, 2019 8:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Speech to Text for Scottsboro's Goose Pond Colony Resort is getting a makeover

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

2020. new information. the next phase of a million dollar renovation starts next week at goose pond colony resort in scottsboro the resort is owned by the city. it's getting a new parking lot with 150 boat and trailer parking spaces. the fishing tournament facilities and walking trails are getting upgrades. the boat ramp will also be expanded from 3 to 8 lanes. some of the money came from a state grant -- the rest will come from the city. the entire project is set to be done by the spring of next year.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events