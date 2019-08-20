Speech to Text for Scottsboro City Schools to get more school resource officers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

justified. new this evening -- in the next few weeks, two new school resource officers will walk the halls at scottsboro city schools. and it's all thanks to community donations. the superintendent told waay31s sierra phillips, they're not stopping there and need donations for one more officer. children- "we need your help with s.r.os" right now, the scottsboro city school system has only 2 school resource officers which leaves 3 schools without that protection. haston- "what if it happened at my child's school? i want someone to be there for her just like i want someone to be there for my children." and soon someone will be. through a partnership with scottsboro water, people in scottsboro were able to pledge monthly donations to the school system. right now, the district's school safety fund is set to receive a steady $1500 dollars a month from those donations alone. but that's not all-- with donations from local businesses and the city council, more than 70 thousand dollars was raised. reyes- "we're a small town, and this town is worried and concerned about the safety of its students so we put it out there for them and they've more than responded."." job postings are already out for two new school resource officers, but superintendent jay reyes says they still need to raise at least 20 thousand more to fund one more officer so every school is protected. reyes- "i'm going to do everything i can to fight for our kids and try to keep them safe that's my job and i'm going to speak on their behalf." "to sign up to donate. you need one of these flyers, you can pick them up at the scottsboro city board of education building, at any of the scottsboro city schools, at city hall, or at the scottsboro water and sewage department. in scottsboro, sierra phillips, waay31 news." taking a look across sand mountain.... jackson county schools have only 4 school resource officers for all 16 campuses. this will be the second school year nearby dekalb county schools have an s.r.o. for every campus. and over in marshall county, a resolution was just passed to add a 12 dollar car tag fee to fund officers in every school.