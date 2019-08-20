Speech to Text for Hometown Hero: Sue Hereford

you know the saying "it takes a village to raise a child" ... but sometimes . you find one person who can actually help raise a village. waay 31 news anchor pat simon introduces you to this month's "hometown hero." sometimes life throws you curve balls. in deanna nicholas' case ... she and her little slugger mikey ... were tossed the ultimate ... strikeout. sot g2811 deanna <edit sot under photos 1:46 "i couldn't afford to take care of mikey ... i couldn't afford to take care of myself." two abusive relationships ... left her with no where to go ... no way to pay bills and survive. she felt lost. 5:50 "desperate and alone and ashamed." she even reached out to strangers on social media ... nats? and then ... this happened ... 3:55 "woke up one day ...there was a bag with winter clothes hat gloves ... boots." one of those strangers answered. and turns out those surprise "gifts" ... came from grace ... "graces of gurley" to be exact ... a non-profit group that assists people in need. edit sot under vo of women praying 6:05 "they made me feel welcome. they supported me. they valued me as a person." that year ... when deanna couldn't afford christmas gifts under the tree for little mikey ... "graces" was there 4:12 "a lot of people don't know what it's like ... maybe i should put it another way ...a lot of people do know what it's like to afford christmas. " so ... graces does a lot ... for our community." a saving grace ... nats of sue talking to people ... and everyone here can agree ... that the guidling force behind all this community of kindness ... is sue hereford. along with "graces" ... she als helped establish programs like jacob's ladder - and the opening of "the refuge" ... which keeps children on track and out of trouble ... deanna sot 62812 :15 "i cannot express how important she has been and god has used her in a way that is unique and special. " but what deanna ... and all these families might not know ... is that their humble servant ... sue hereford ... may actually need them ... more than they need her. sue hereford sot g2816 - 1:24 "deanna would be ... it's much more likely she would be my hero." butt - sot with vo push to photo of deanna :40 "she had been through a very tough time." nats "thank you god." with the help of graces ... deanna formed a spiritual connection with mothers just like her. she learned how to manage her life and family ... and eventually ... earn a college degree in social work. and sue hereford was there for her graduation. sue :47: it was amazing to watch her." just as she's watched over so many ... who desperately needed a helping hand ... nats ... although sue will admit ... none of this could have ever happened ... without a higher power ... watching over her. sue 5:01 "i guess it is a gift from the lord ... and my friends ... it's just an encouragement. " encourgement. and her only reward ... is witnessing all of these mothers like deanna ... and little boys like mikey ... now get the chance at life's ultimate ... homerun ... deanna :15 "i cannot express how important she has been and god has used her in a way that is unique and special. " in madison county ... pat simon waay 31 news.> congratulations again to sue hereford - this month's waay 31 hometown hero. if you know someone you would like to nominate ... go to waay-tv dot com ... and tell us about