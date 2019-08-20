Speech to Text for Concerns With Governors Drive Project

him. new information. tonight-- we've learned permanent striping on governors drive is expected to start wednesday night. the alabama department of transportation previously told waay 31 the project would be complete before huntsville city schools went back august 5th. waay 31's sydney martin worked to learn more about why the roadwork isn't done. governors drive was filled with cars tuesday. drivers we talked to didn't want to go on camera..but told us they didn't think the repaving project is complete. the alabama department of transportation said the paving portion of the project was completed august 1st. and the permanent striping and pavement markers couldn't be placed on the road until the pavement had a couple of weeks to cure. and the striping on the road first caught the attention of drivers back in june. pull sot from june pkg "it's like big enough for a motorcycle somebody made a mistake." the alabama department of transportation said in june the subcontractor made a mistake striping the road and would have to pay to correct it. now, the department of transportation said the middle lane should be a minimum of 8 feet wide in all areas and the problem was corrected. the department said permanent striping on governors drive will look about the same as it does now which leaves many drivers concerned. in huntsville sm waay 31 news. waay 31 heard back from the department of transportation within the last hour. they told us the center lane is the same width it was before the project -- but drivers we talked to today don't think that's the case. waay 31 also reached out to governor kay ivey's office to ask if anything is being done because of missed deadlines and mistakes