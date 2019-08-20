Speech to Text for Police Ask For Help in a Cold Case

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the stadium remains on schedule. new at five - decatur police are asking for the community's help in a hit-and-run case that left one man dead. the crime happened on 12th avenue, near 3rd street, last october. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with an auto repair shop in decatur as police are relying on them for any possible leads. when annie garner took the job with the paint and repair shop called maaco, she never imagined she could potentially help solve a crime. but decatur police are now calling on garner and other local body shop workers for any help they can provide in a ten-month-old investigation. pkg: annie garner, works at local body shop "wow! that has been a long time." that was annie garner's reaction when she learned the decatur police department is still investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened on october 28 of last year. 42-year-old ricardo brown was found unresponsive in the middle of the street and later died from his injuries. police say the person who hit him never stopped. the department is still looking for the person responsible. they're asking the community to come forward if they were in the area and remember anything from that night. annie garner, works at local body shop "that is very difficult to ask, because i don't remember probably a couple months back exactly where i was and what was going on." more importantly, police are asking local automotive repair shops to check and see if they've repaired a white or pearl-white vehicle with front-end damage, specifically on the passenger- side hood, quarter panel, or windshield. annie garner, works at local body shop "that's something that you just don't think of. you think of collisions or somebody in a regular accident. someone hit them by accident. you're not thinking of a murder or a hit-and-run where you've left an individual there to die." garner says this case will impact how she looks at future repairs. annie garner, works at local body shop "it's going to forever be a thought in the back of my mind. definitely a thought in the back of my mind. 'what happened? what really happened?'" garner says she hopes the case is solved soon, but in the meantime, she's thinking about the victim's family. annie garner, works at local body shop "praying that they get the answers that they need for closure." you're asked to call the decatur police department if you have any information about this case. reporting in decatur, sk, waay 31 news garner tells waay 31 her office will be taking a good look at their records and the customers they've served since the crime happened, and will let decatur police know if they find anything