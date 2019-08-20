Speech to Text for Trash Pandas Stadium Adds 500 More Seats

hour. it's going to be a packed house in madison this time next year.. the rocket city trash pandas' stadium will now seat 500 more fans than initially expected. the team tells waay31 architects found room in the ballpark for additional box and reserved seats! waay31's steven dilsizian talked with the team owner today about how this all happened. take standup: guys the initial estimate for the number of seats in the trash pandas stadium was wrong! but in a good way! now, right where im standing will be able to hold even more fans than previously thought. take sot: ralph nelson - owner of the rocket city trash pandas "we went back to the drawing board, we looked at the shop drawings, we knew that we had some additional seating that had been added" trash pandas owner ralph nelson tells me while the stadium is being built, architects found room to add 500 more seats for fans. he says most of the extra space comes from changes to the structure. take sot: ralph nelson - owner of the rocket city trash pandas "we also had to make some changes in the ballpark, one was we added a restroom to the visitors dugout, which actually added some seats!" the team recently sold out of their season tickets, but the newly acquired additional seats will now be sold to season ticket buyers. nelson tells me there was such a high demand for season tickets, they couldn't keep up. he says.... take sot: ralph nelson - owner of the rocket city trash pandas "there's about 5000 fixed seats which is exactly half the fixed seats they had at joe davis stadium. but that was important to us!" nelson says he wants to strike a balance between a stadium that is small enough to feel close to the players, but big enough to hold a good crowd. take sot: ralph nelson - owner of the rocket city trash pandas "we're very fortunate, we got the additional seats that allowed us the additional season tickets" in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news. nelson tells waay31 the goal is to install the turf field in september. construction of