Neighbors React To Huntsville Shootout

new details tonight on a shooting investigation in north huntsville. within the last hour -- waay 31 learned that police recoverd more than two dozen shell casings at the scene! police say investigators believe it started over drugs! it happened on valleydale road just off pulaski pike monday afternoon. thanks for joining us-- im dan shaffer and i'm alyssa martin in for najahe sherman waay 31's sydney martin talked to a neighbor about the shooting and worked to learn more about the investigation. "i thought at first it was fireworks.ii said this isn't the fourth of july. i said somebody is shooting." a man who's lives on valleydale road told me he's never heard anything like the shoot out that happened on his street monday afternoon. he didn't want to be identified for his safety. huntsville police said at least two people were shooting back and forth at each other.. when the passenger in a vehicle was hit by a bullet. police say he got out and ran to get help from a nearby home. neighbors told me they heard between 15 and 20 gunshots. "pow pow pow pow pow pow pow." police haven't said how many shell casing were recovered. but said the shooting victim is not from the area, but is expected to be okay. the victim won't cooperate with investigators. neighbors told me they hope the people involved in the shooting will stay out of their neighborhood. "don't bring no gunshot up in here. don't need to. it's too dangerous." many shared with me they're relieved no one was hit by a stray bullet. "bullets have no eyes baby. and when they hit they hit something." in huntsville sm waay 31 news. police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle...and said it's unclear if they were hit as well. anyone with information about the shooting