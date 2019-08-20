Speech to Text for Dangers of doing physical activity in the heat

as north alabama sweats through yet another heat advisory - we wanted to see how the temperature impacts your body. waay 31's ashley carter is outside "sports med" on whitesburg drive where she went through a short workout to figure out just that. with a heat index close to a hundred, the first exercise i did was high knees...where i ran in place for 10 seconds. nats next up...squats for 20 seconds. at this point i wasn't too worn out but definitely starting to sweat. nats for the third round.... i did 20 seconds of lunges. it was at this point i really began to feel tired and like i needed a break and my breathing started to get heavier. nats the fourth exercise included jumping jacks....and as you can see i'm not moving nearly as fast as i was in the beginning.. nats the last exercise started out more promising...but you can see me still moving a little bit slower. nats now that i'm done with the exercises...personal trainer brandon horton is going to check my heart rate nats before the short workout...my heart rate was at 54 beats per minute.... but after. brandon horton, personal trainer: "okay that raised it up to about 89 beats per minute." something horton says is a quick jump. brandon horton, personal trainer: "that was maybe about 5 minutes of work and that got there fast because it's hot outside, and you probably need some water" dietitian tara vardman watched the workout and saw how the heat impacted me. tara vardman, dietician: "you definitely started sweating fairly quickly, so making sure you provide your body with plenty of fluids beforehand to make sure with that sweat you're not getting too dehydrated throughout that exercising process."