Speech to Text for Limestone County community concerned about waste disposal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a missing person's case. tonight-- a litter of kittens are recovering from chemical burns after someone poured extra paint down a storm drain in athens. here's a look at some of those injured kittens. waay 31's shosh bedrosian spoke with people in the community about what they need to make sure something like this doesn't happen again! roxanne spicer, lives in athens "i myself have 3-5 buckets of paint that's like a quarter full that i need to get rid of and there's nowhere to dump this stuff and you can't put it out by the garbage, they won't pick it up". it's been eleven years since the city of athens held a disposal for household hazardous items. but for more than a decade -- lynne hart focused on bringing a hazardous waste collection to the area. her non profit "keeping athens and limestone county beautiful" sent a survey to 100 people who live in limestone county. participants said they're waiting to get rid of their hazardous materials at a pick up event. some said they're burying or even burning the substances because they don't know where else to dispose of it. lynne hart, executive coordinator of keep athens limestone beautiful, "automobile fluids, household cleaners, fertizlier, bug spray... you' can't and shouldn't put them in your regular trash but wit no other way to dispose of them people are finding other ways to get rid of them" she brought it to the attention of the limestone county commission -- but nothing's happened so far.. waay 31 spoke with the mayor of athens and the limestone county chairman. both of them told me they're willing to sit down with the organization and talk about funding. they also said they want to establish an annual program to dispose of these materials. hart said if the county provides funds for a household hazardous waste disposal, she'll provide the volunteers. lynne hart, "we really need to think about those things just because you can't see it doesn't mean it's gone away...it's gone somewhere" in athens, sb waay 31 news. the organization plans to meet with the city on monday to discuss the cost of adding this service.. huntsville and decatur both offer hazardous disposal programs.