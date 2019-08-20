Speech to Text for Part of Church Street in Huntsville closed through Sept. 6th

is free to download. thousands of drivers will have to find another route in and out of downtown huntsville now that a portion of church street is closed.. the stretch from monroe street to wheeler avenue will be closed for two weeks as crews work on widening the road. waay 31's steven dilsizian joins us live where the road closure begins. guys i've seen plenty of cars come this way thinking they can take church street to get downtown. but as of today they can't. cars are having to make u-turns, and some drivers were visibly upset! i talked with one business owner who's been following this project since the beginning. take sot: victor howard - business is on church street "oh absolutely! i mean to me it was a direct, it was a direct shot" victor howard owns a bail bonding company on the corner of church street and wheeler avenue.... steps away from what now says "road closed" he tells me he would take that part of church street all the time, but for the next couple weeks, that will change..... for many people. take sot: victor howard - business is on church street "every morning between 7 and 8 and every evening between 5 and 6... thousands of people" the next part of phase one of the project is now underway, closing a part of church street for two weeks. the entire project will widen and realign one mile of church street from a two lane road into 5 lanes from pratt avenue to monroe street. two new bridges will be installed along with multiple intersections being straightened. the city tells waay 31 the project is 50 percent complete. in the meantime... howard is getting used to seeing drivers turn around and construction workers go by. take sot: victor howard - business is on church street "it's not easy being right in the center of construction, all the heavy equipment, all the changing in traffic" but he calls the road construction a necessary evil, and says the project will be worth it. take sot: victor howard - business is on church street "you deal with it the best way you can and you look forward to next year when it's all said and done" the 15.6 million dollar project started in november of 2018 and should be finished by late 2020. reporting live in hsv -- sd -- waay31 news.