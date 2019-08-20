Speech to Text for City of Sheffield applies for block grant to clean up streets

earlier this year. the city of sheffield wants to clean up some trouble spots in the city. they hope to get money from the state to help out. waay 31's breken terry went straight to people who live there to find out what they'd like to see happen. people who live along south 20th street tell me this fenced in area is not only an eye sore but it can be dangerous. they hope the city gets the block grant to clean this place up. vaughn- it's a wreck. southern sash used to be here and it was demolished i wanna say the early 2000's. and since then this has been nicholas vaughn's view. a vacant lot with weeds over growing the fence and large debris piles. vaughn- there have been no efforts to have it cleaned. it would be nice if it could be done. the city of sheffield applied for a 120,000 dollar community block grant from the northwest alabama council of local governments to clean up three places including this area of south 20th street. vaughn- it's an eye sore. the property could be used for housing or maybe a business. vaughn said not only is the property ugly ... it attracts a lot of uninvited guests from across the street. vaughn- a lot of timber rattlesnakes and other varieties yes it's a problem. vaughn said he hopes this view from his house will soon change. vaughn- there are plenty of opportunities for this area if they utilize it. look live tag: the sheffield mayor told me he's not sure when they will find out if they get the grant. he'll update us when he finds out. in sheffield bt waay31. of that 120 thousand dollars - the city would pay about 12 thousand