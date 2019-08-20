Speech to Text for Hirotech Groundbreaking

martin. happening now-- a supplier for the new mazda-toyota plant just broke ground in fayetteville. hirotec america is building the plant in runway centre industrial park and it should be operational by the third quarter of 20-20. waay 31's rodneya ross is live in faytteville where the groundbreaking happened. rodneya? hirotech officials just finished breaking ground in the last 30 minutes but before they did that the president of hirotec u-s spoke to the crowd about why they chose fayetteville as their next location. he said the community here has a warm and deep hospitality. during the ceremony - it was also confirmed hirotec will be producing parts for mazda-toyota, which is currently under construction in huntsville.. company officials also noted this plant in fayetteville is the first exhaust and stamping location in america. reporting live in fayetteville, rr, waay 31 news.