Speech to Text for Huntsville Shooting Valleydale road

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

japanese auto suppliers. this morning huntsville police are investigating a shooting-- that left one person in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. it all happened yesterday on valleydale road... where huntsville police say they believe there was an exchange of gunfire between two people. waay 31's casey albritton is live with what police say happened. casey? police say the shooting happened around 5:30 p-m yesterday... they are now investigating... but have not yet determined how many shots were fired... huntsville police say the victim was a passenger in a car... and that car was fired into multiple times. police say the victim got out of the car and then ran to a home on scottdale court for help. police say the people who live inside the home did not know the victim... and they were not hurt. the victim was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. police say they have not found the driver of the car that was shot at... if you have any information, you're asked to contact huntsville police. live in hsv, casey albritton, waay 31